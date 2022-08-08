Gold Rate Today, August 08: The price of yellow metal has fallen sharply in India today. On MCX, the cost of Pure Gold was Rs. 51,880 per 10 grams. This is a drop by a whopping 0.55 per cent amounting to Rs. 285. While the overall price in India has dropped, most of the cities like Chennai and Hyderabad have not seen any changes in the price of Gold since yesterday. However, Delhi and Bangalore have seen considerable drops. In Delhi, there is a drop in the rate of Standard Gold by Rs. 150, the price standing at Rs. 48,490 per 10 grams. The cost of Pure Gold is Rs. 50,910 per 10 grams, seeing a drop by Rs. 160. In Bangalore too, the same amount of fall in price could be noticed. The cost of Standard Gold is Rs. 48,450 per 10 grams whereas Pure Gold stands at Rs. 50,870 per 10 grams.Also Read - Video: Massive Fire in Mumbai's Reay Road Slum Area; 9 Shanties Gutted

Check The Price of Gold In Your City Here:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,450 ₹50,870 Mumbai ₹48,280 ₹50,690 Delhi ₹48,490 ₹50,910 Kolkata ₹48,950 ₹51,400 Bangalore ₹48,450 ₹50,870 Hyderabad ₹48,450 ₹50,870 Bhopal ₹48,280 ₹50,690 Pune ₹48,280 ₹50,690 Vadodara ₹48,490 ₹50,910 Ahmedabad ₹48,490 ₹50,910 Lucknow ₹48,490 ₹50,910 Chandigarh ₹48,490 ₹50,910 Nashik ₹48,280 ₹50,690 Nagpur ₹48,280 ₹50,690 Aurangabad ₹48,280 ₹50,690 Amravati ₹ 48,280 ₹ 50,690

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.