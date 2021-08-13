New Delhi: Gold rate today remained below Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat in most of the places across India. This comes as gold price has gone up Rs 10 per 10 gram, as per goodreturns website.Also Read - Karnataka: Lockdown on Cards? CM Bommai Calls Emergency Meeting After Districts Bordering Kerala Witness Steep Rise in Covid Cases
In the international market, gold prices have gone up. Spot gold price rose by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,755.30 per ounce. It is down 0.4 per cent so far for the week. US gold futures were up by 0.3 per cent at USD 1,756.30, as per Reuters report.
Gold Rate Today, Gold Price
- Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 45,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Delhi is Rs 45,760 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 43,970 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold pice in Kolkata is Rs 45,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 43,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 43,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 43,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Pune is Rs 44,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 45,560 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Uttar Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 45,760 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Patna is Rs 44,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 45,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.