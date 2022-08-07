Gold Rates Today, August 07: The price of yellow metal in India rose by Rs. 192 on MCX on Sunday to stand at Rs. 52,201 per 10 grams. The 0.37 Per Cent hike is highest in a month. The prices have dropped in major metro cities. The price of Standard Gold in Delhi today is Rs. 48,640 per 10 grams with a drop of Rs. 200 whereas that of Pure Gold is Rs, 51,070 per 10 grams seeing a drop of Rs. 210. In Chennai, the cost of Pure Gold is Rs. 50870 per 10 grams which is also a drop of Rs.210. The price of Standard Gold stands at Rs. 48,450, a drop of Rs. 200.Also Read - Gold Rates In Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore Slashed: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

Check The Price of Gold in Major Cities Here:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,450 ₹50,870 Mumbai ₹48,430 ₹50,850 Delhi ₹48,640 ₹51,070 Kolkata ₹49,100 ₹51,560 Bangalore ₹48,600 ₹51,030 Hyderabad ₹48,450 ₹50,870 Bhopal ₹48,430 ₹50,850 Pune ₹48,430 ₹50,850 Vadodara ₹48,490 ₹50,910 Ahmedabad ₹48,490 ₹50,910 Lucknow ₹48,640 ₹51,070

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.