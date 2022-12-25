Top Recommended Stories
Gold Rate Today, December 25: Yellow Metal Price See Slight Increase On Christmas | Check Revised Rates In Your City
While ten grams of 22 carat gold today cost Rs 49,700 as against Rs 50,250 yesterday, the same quantity of 24 carat gold cost Rs 54, 220 as against Rs 54, 820 yesterday.
Gold Rate Today, December 24: : Prices of the yellow metal has witnessed a marginal increase on December, 25 (Sunday). According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 49,700 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 54, 220.
Also Read:
- Gold Rates Today, December 24: Price Dips For Precious Metal | Check Revised Rates In Your City Here
- Gold Rate Today, December18: Marginal Increase In Prices For Yellow Metal | Check Revised Rates In Your City
- Gold Rate Today: Price For Yellow Metal Dips Slightly On December 17 | Check Revised Rates In Your City
Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. In Delhi the rate is Rs 49,850 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 54, 380.
Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 50, 690 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 55,290 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 49,750 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 54,270 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold.
GOLD RATES DECEMBER 25| CHECK REVISED RATES IN YOUR CITY FOR TODAY
According to goodreturns website, the latest price for top cities in India for today is enlisted here.
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹50,690
|₹55,290
|Mumbai
|₹49,700
|₹54,220
|Delhi
|₹49,850
|₹54,380
|Kolkata
|₹49,700
|₹54,220
|Bangalore
|₹49,750
|₹54,270
|Hyderabad
|₹49,700
|₹54,220
|Nashik
|₹49,730
|₹54,250
|Pune
|₹49,700
|₹54,220
|Vadodara
|₹49,750
|₹54,270
|Ahmedabad
|₹49,750
|₹54,270
|Lucknow
|₹49,850
|₹54,380
|Chandigarh
|₹49,850
|₹54,380
|Surat
|₹49,750
|₹54,270
|Visakhapatnam
|₹49,700
|₹54,220
|Bhubaneswar
|₹49,700
|₹54,220
|Mysore
|₹49,750
|₹54,270
The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
Gold Rate Today (Credits: Goodreturns.in)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.