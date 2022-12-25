Gold Rate Today, December 25: Yellow Metal Price See Slight Increase On Christmas | Check Revised Rates In Your City

While ten grams of 22 carat gold today cost Rs 49,700 as against Rs 50,250 yesterday, the same quantity of 24 carat gold cost Rs 54, 220 as against Rs 54, 820 yesterday.

Published: December 25, 2022 7:41 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Gold Rate Today, December 25: Yellow Metal Price See Slight Increase On Christmas | Check Revised Rates In Your City

Gold Rate Today, December 24: : Prices of the yellow metal has witnessed a marginal increase on December, 25 (Sunday). According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 49,700 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 54, 220.

Also Read:

Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. In Delhi the rate is  Rs 49,850 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 54, 380.

Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 50, 690  per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 55,290 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 49,750 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 54,270 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold.

GOLD RATES DECEMBER 25| CHECK REVISED RATES IN YOUR CITY FOR TODAY

According to goodreturns website, the latest price for top cities in India for today is enlisted here.

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹50,690₹55,290
Mumbai₹49,700₹54,220
Delhi₹49,850₹54,380
Kolkata₹49,700₹54,220
Bangalore₹49,750₹54,270
Hyderabad₹49,700₹54,220
Nashik₹49,730₹54,250
Pune₹49,700₹54,220
Vadodara₹49,750₹54,270
Ahmedabad₹49,750₹54,270
Lucknow₹49,850₹54,380
Chandigarh₹49,850₹54,380
Surat₹49,750₹54,270
Visakhapatnam₹49,700₹54,220
Bhubaneswar₹49,700₹54,220
Mysore₹49,750₹54,270

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Gold Rate Today (Credits: Goodreturns.in)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 25, 2022 7:41 AM IST