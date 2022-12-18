Top Recommended Stories
Gold Rate Today, December18: Marginal Increase In Prices For Yellow Metal | Check Revised Rates In Your City
While ten grams of 22 carat gold today cost Rs 49,950 as against Rs 49,700 yesterday, the same quantity of 24 carat gold cost Rs 54, 490 as against Rs 54,220 yesterday.
Gold Rate Today, December 18: : Prices of the yellow metal has marginally increased on December, 18, Sunday from yesterday. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 49,950 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 54, 490.
Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. In Delhi the rate is Rs 50,100 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 54, 640.
Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 50, 560 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 55,160 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 50,000 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 54,540 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold.
GOLD RATES DECEMBER 18 | CHECK REVISED RATES IN YOUR CITY FOR TODAY
According to goodreturns website, the latest price for top cities in India for today is enlisted here.
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹50,560
|₹55,160
|Mumbai
|₹49,950
|₹54,490
|Delhi
|₹50,100
|₹54,640
|Kolkata
|₹49,950
|₹54,490
|Bangalore
|₹50,000
|₹54,540
|Hyderabad
|₹49,950
|₹54,940
|Nashik
|₹49,980
|₹54,540
|Pune
|₹49,950
|₹54,490
|Vadodara
|₹50,000
|₹54,540
|Ahmedabad
|₹50,000
|₹54,540
|Lucknow
|₹50,100
|₹54,640
|Chandigarh
|₹50,100
|₹54,640
|Surat
|₹50,000
|₹54,540
|Visakhapatnam
|₹49,950
|₹54,490
|Bhubaneswar
|₹49,950
|₹54,490
|Mysore
|₹50,000
|₹54,540
The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
