New Delhi: Monsoon cheers for Gold buyers! Gold price today dropped by Rs 1,200 per 100 gram as India is entering the much-awaited festival season. The drop in gold rate has been witnessed for the second consecutive day, as per data provided by good returns website. While, there are apprehensions that a third wave of Covid will hit India, Gold has traditionally been considered as an effective hedge against inflation.Also Read - Gold Rate Today Drops By Whopping Rs 1,600; Check Gold Price In Your City

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold traded at Rs 47,203 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,123 lots, as per a PTI report. Also Read - Gold Price Today In India Drops By Rs 1,600; Check Revised Gold Rate In Your City

Meanwhile, in the international market, Gold prices remained steady. Spot gold was stable at USD 1,813.93 per ounce, the US gold futures were down 0.2 per cent to USD 1,815.10, as per Reuters report. Also Read - Gold Price Today Drops By Whopping Rs 3,700; Check Revised Gold Rate In Your City

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, Other Cities In India

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi today is Rs 46,450 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

If you are buying gold in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai, you will have to pay Rs 44,660 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Bengaluru, gold price is Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kerala, you need to spend Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat to buy gold.

Gold rate in Pune today is Rs 45,590 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,450 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 46,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,590 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price mentioned in the copy do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST) and may not match with the gold rate at jewellery shops.