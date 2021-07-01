New Delhi: Gold rate today dropped by Rs 100 per 100 gram. Gold price is down to Rs 45,730 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate per 10 gram of 24-carat has slipped to Rs 46,730. Gold rate
In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,755 per ounce and silver was trading flat at USD 25.80 per ounce. Silver also went lower by Rs 60 to Rs 67,472 per kilogram from
- Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 45,730 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price in Mumbai today is Rs 46,730 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold rate is Rs 48,730 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Delhi today is Rs 45,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 46,090 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,790 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, gold rate is Rs 45,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Pune is Rs 45,730 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 46,730 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 45,730 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 46,730 per 10 gram of 24-carat.