New Delhi: Gold rate today dropped by Rs 100 per 100 gram. Gold price is down to Rs 45,730 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate per 10 gram of 24-carat has slipped to Rs 46,730. Gold rate

varies in states and cities due to taxes.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,755 per ounce and silver was trading flat at USD 25.80 per ounce. Silver also went lower by Rs 60 to Rs 67,472 per kilogram from

Rs 67,532 per kilogram in the previous trade, as per PTI report.