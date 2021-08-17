New Delhi: Gold price today goes down Rs 100 per 100 gram. Gold rate has become cheaper by Rs 10 per 10 gram. In the international market too, gold prices have gone down. Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to USD 1,785.80 per ounce, the US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to USD 1,788.00.Also Read - Gold Price Today: Check Revised Gold Rates

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Other Cities in India

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,480 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 45,970 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,160 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,010 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,010 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 44,010 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 45,520 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Vadodara is Rs 45,760 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 45,520 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 45,970 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with gold price at jewellery shops. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Gold Rate At 4-Month Low; Why August Is Good Time To Buy Gold