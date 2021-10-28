New Delhi: Gold price today fell by Rs 1,400 per 100 gram, according to data on good returns website. The drop in gold rate will bring cheers to common buyers ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras. While Dhanteras is considered as an auspicious occasion for buying gold, jewellery market generally witnesses an uptick in demand for the precious metal during festive season.Also Read - Gold Rate in Futures Trade Drops Big. Check Gold Price in Your City

Gold prices on Thursday were increased in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading higher by 0.28 per cent, to Rs 47,946 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,548 lots, as per data on MCX India website. Analysts said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices.

Gold prices remained stable in the international market. Spot gold has gone up by 0.1 per cent at USD 1,799.13 per ounce, the US gold futures were flat at USD 1,799.50.

Gold Rate Today Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities in India

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 47,130 er 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,080 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Bengaluru, Rs 44,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kerala, gold price is Rs 44,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,320 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 46,180 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 46,320 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,130 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price mentioned in the copy does not include taxes and may not match with the rate at jewellery shops.