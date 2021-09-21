New Delhi: Gold rate today in India fell by Rs 2,600 per 100 gram as the prices of the precious metal in the international market remained flat. Following the drop, gold price was down below Rs 45,500-mark per 10 gram of 22-carat bringing much joy for the common buyers in the country as we enter the festive period, as per data on good returns website.Also Read - Gold Rate Drops To Lowest In 4 Months; Check Gold Price In Your City

Meanwhile, Gold prices rose to Rs 46,285 per 10 gram in the futures trade. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India, gold rate is up by 0.65 per cent in a business turnover of 8,761 lots. The rise after consecutive days of decline in rates is due to fresh positions built up by participants and speculators, as per PTI report.

In the international market, gold prices remained low ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting. While the Spot gold was at USD 1,763.60 per ounce, the US gold futures were down at USD 1,764.40, as per Reuters report.

Gold Price Today