New Delhi: Gold price today fell by Rs 5,600 per 100 gram. Following the drop, the gold rate has come down at Rs 46,500-mark per 10 gram of 22-carat, according to data on good returns website. The fall in gold price brings cheers to common buyers in the country amid festive season. Meanwhile, gold prices on Wednesday were increased in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading higher by 0.02 per cent, to Rs 47,300 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,652 lots, according to data on MCXIndia website. Analysts said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, as per a PTI report.

Gold prices were down in the international market. Spot gold fell by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,767.71 per ounce. The US gold futures were dropped by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,768.40.

Gold Price Today

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold Price in Delhi is Rs 46,450 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Chennai, gold rate is Rs 44,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 46,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Bengaluru, gold rate is Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 45,630 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Ahmedabad, gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 46,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, gold price is Rs 45,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 45,630 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Readers, please note that, Gold rate mentioned in the copy does not include taxes and GST and may not match with that of gold prices at jewellery shops.