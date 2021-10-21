New Delhi: Gold rate today fell by Rs 100 per 100 gram in India. With this, gold price witnessed a drop of whopping Rs 5,900 per 100 gram in three consecutive days, according to data obtained from goo returns website. The sudden downward movement in the rate of precious metal brings cheers for the common buyers ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras this year.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Partially Vaccinated Passengers Can Use Local Trains After Diwali, Rajesh Tope Makes Big Announcement
However, Gold prices on Thursday rose to Rs 47,554 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading higher by 0.12 per cent to Rs 47,554 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,548 lots, according to data on MCX India website.
In the international market, gold prices rose against a weaker US Dollar. Spot gold was increased by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,784.96 per ounce, the US gold futures were at USD 1,784.60, according to Reuters report.
Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad
- Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,480 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Delhi, Gold rate is Rs 46,610 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Hyderabad, gold rate is Rs 44,460 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,460 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 46,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Kerala, gold rate is Rs 44,460 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Pune is Rs 45,640 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,480 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 45,210 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,460 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,480 per 10 gram of 22-carat.