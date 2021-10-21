New Delhi: Gold rate today fell by Rs 100 per 100 gram in India. With this, gold price witnessed a drop of whopping Rs 5,900 per 100 gram in three consecutive days, according to data obtained from goo returns website. The sudden downward movement in the rate of precious metal brings cheers for the common buyers ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras this year.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Partially Vaccinated Passengers Can Use Local Trains After Diwali, Rajesh Tope Makes Big Announcement

However, Gold prices on Thursday rose to Rs 47,554 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading higher by 0.12 per cent to Rs 47,554 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,548 lots, according to data on MCX India website.

In the international market, gold prices rose against a weaker US Dollar. Spot gold was increased by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,784.96 per ounce, the US gold futures were at USD 1,784.60, according to Reuters report.

Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad