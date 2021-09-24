New Delhi: Gold price today dropped by Rs 600 per 100 gram reflecting a fall in international prices of the precious metal and a gain in the value of rupee, as per data on good returns website. Gold futures were down too as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.Also Read - Gold Rate Changes: Check Gold Price in Your City

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India, gold rates in futures trade were down by 1.28 per cent to Rs 46,075.00, as per data on MCX India website. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, PTI reported.

In the international market, spot gold was at USD 1,746.84 per ounce and the US gold futures were at 0.1 per cent to USD 1,747.80.

Gold Rate Today

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 45,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 45,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Chennai, gold rate is Rs 43,880 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 43,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 43,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kerala, gold price is Rs 43,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold in Pune is Rs 44,670 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Ahmedabad, gold rate is Rs 44,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Patna, gold price is Rs 44,670 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 45,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rates mentioned in the copy do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST) and may differ with prices at jewellery shops.