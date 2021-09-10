New Delhi: As India is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi today with much fervour, gold price was down by Rs 1,200 per 100 gram bringing much joy for buyers across the country, according to details provided by good returns website. The fall in gold rate continues on Friday amid muted global trends. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold was trading low by 0.14 per cent as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand, according to a PTI report.Also Read - Gold Price Drops By Whopping Rs 2,900; Check Gold Rate In Your City

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants. Meanwhile, in the international market gold prices were hovering at the lower threshold. Spot gold was at USD 1,795.86 per ounce. The US gold futures were down to USD 1,797.20. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops By Staggering ₹1,200; Revised Gold Price In Your City

“Gold prices continue to hover below the USD 1,800 level, pressured by a stronger US dollar, and Fed officials comments signaling a tapering action before the end of this year,” Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, was quoted as saying by PTI. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops Big; Check Revised Gold Price In Your City

Gold Rate Today

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,540 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Bengaluru, gold rate is 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Hyderabad, you need to spend Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kerala, gold price is Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 45,290 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 46,190 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 46,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Patna, gold price is Rs 45,290 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy do not include taxes and GST hence it may not match with the gold price at jewellery shops.