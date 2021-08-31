New Delhi: Gold price today dropped in India by Rs 1,600 per 100 gram bringing cheers to the buyers. This comes even as the last week of August has witnessed an upward movement in Gold rate, according to data provided by good returns website.Also Read - Gold Price Today In India Drops By Rs 1,600; Check Revised Gold Rate In Your City

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold traded lower by Rs 262, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 47,276 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,290 lots. In India, Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, as per a PTI report.

Meanwhile, Gold price has remained stable in the international market. In the international market, spot gold was at USD 1,812.27 per ounce and the US gold futures were up by 0.2 per cent at USD 1,816.00, Reuters reported.

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today In India

Gold price in Mumbai today is Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Delhi, gold rate is Rs 46,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

If you are buying gold in Chennai, then you need pay Rs 44,880 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,450 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Hyderabad, gold rate is Rs 44,450 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

If you are buying 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Kerala, you need to pay Rs 44,450.

In Pune, 10 gram of 22-carat gold price is Rs 45,880.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 47,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 45,880 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Readers please note that city-wise gold price mentioned in the copy do not include GST and other taxes. Hence, this gold rate may not with that of at the jewellery shops.