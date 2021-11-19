New Delhi: Gold rate has gone down Rs 3,700 per 100 gram, according to details provided by good returns website. Along with this, gold prices today fell in futures trade too. In the international market, gold rates are all set for weekly dip. Gold futures were today trading lower by 0.45 per cent at Rs 49,068 per 10 grams at the Multi Commodity Exchange as speculators trimmed their positions amid a weakening global trend, according to data on MCX India website. Market analysts said the fall in gold futures was mostly in tune with a weak trend overseas.Also Read - Gold Rate Changes Big. Check Gold Price In Your City

In the international market, gold rates were heading towards weekly decline. Spot gold was at USD 1,861.43 per ounce, and the US gold futures were at USD 1,864.

Gold Price Today

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 48,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 48,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 46,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 48,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 47,290 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 47,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 48,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Coimbatore is Rs 46,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 47,290 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 48,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bhubaneswar is Rs 46,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with price at jewellery shops as these are without taxes.