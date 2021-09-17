New Delhi: Gold price today plunged by Rs 5,500 per 100 gram bringing much joy for buyers, according to data on good returns website. The drop in rate comes amid a decline in international gold prices and rupee appreciation. Gold price in the futures trade also fell as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand, PTI reported.Also Read - Gold Rate Remains Below Rs 46,500; Check Gold Price In Your City

On the Multi Commodity Exchange India, gold futures were trading lower by 1.72 per cent per 10 grams in a business turnover of 8,540 lots, data on MCXIndia showed. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, as per a PTI report. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops By Whopping Rs 600; Check Gold Price In Your City

Meanwhile in the international market, gold was heading for second weekly loss. Spot gold was down at USD 1,754.86 per ounce, the US gold futures fell by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,755.00. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops By Over Rs 4,000 From All-Time High; Check City-Wise Gold Price

In a good news for Gold jewellery retailers, merchants are set to witness 12-14 per cent growth in revenue during 2021-22, driven by stable gold price and recovery in discretionary spending including on wedding and festive jewellery, PTI reported quoting Crisil Ratings.

Gold Price Today

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 45,780 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kolkata, gold price is Rs 46,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Bengaluru, you need to pay Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Pune, gold rate is Rs 45,170 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,480 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Lucknow is s 46,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 45,170 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 45,780 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price mentioned in the copy is without Goods and Services Tax (GST) and may not match with the rate in the jewellery shops.