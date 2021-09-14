New Delhi: Gold price today fell by Rs 600 per 100 gram. After the drop, the gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat remained below Rs 46,010 on Tuesday, according to good returns website. This comes at a time when Gold prices are also sliding at the international market amid a steady dollar.Also Read - Gold Rate Drops By Over Rs 4,000 From All-Time High; Check City-Wise Gold Price

Meanwhile, Gold futures have gained as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand. Gold was trading up by 0.22 per cent per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,915 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), according to details provided by mcxindia website. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops By Whopping Rs 1,200 On Ganesh Chaturthi; Check Gold Price In Your City

In the international market, spot gold was down by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,790.74 per ounce. The US gold futures dropped by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,792.10, as per Reuters report. Also Read - Gold Price Drops By Whopping Rs 2,900; Check Gold Rate In Your City

Gold Rate Today In India

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,010 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,140 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,390 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 43,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Hyderabad, gold rate is Rs 43,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kerala, you need to pay Rs 43,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,180 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, you need to pay Rs 46,140 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 45,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,010 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy does not include tax prices and Goods and Services Tax (GST) and may not match with price at jewellery shops.