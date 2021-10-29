New Delhi: Gold price continues to drop bringing cheers for common buyers ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras. Gold rate today fell by Rs 800 per 100 gram, as per data on good returns website. This has come even as Gold prices on Friday rose in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand.Also Read - Gold Rate Drops By Massive ₹1,400. Check Gold Price In Your City

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading higher by 0.05 per cent, to Rs 47,988 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,548 lots, according to details provided by MCX India. Analysts said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, according to a PTI report.

In international market, gold prices were heading for weekly gain against a weak dollar. Spot gold remained at USD 1,797.82 per ounce but gained 0.3 per cent so far this week. The US gold futures have been dropped by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,799.40 per ounce.

Gold Price Today

Gold rate today in Mumbai Rs 47,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,250 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 47,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Bengaluru, gold rate is Rs 44,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,320 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 46,170 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 45,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 46,230 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 47,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with prices at jewellery shops.