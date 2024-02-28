Home

Gold Rate Today Falls In India: Check Latest Price In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai

Gold Rate Today In India: On February 28, 2024, gold prices saw fluctuations in multiple Indian cities. For 10 grams the rate is fluctuating around Rs 62,000. The mean price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold was approximately Rs 62,830, and for 22-carat gold, it reached Rs 57,590.

However, the silver market has seen an upward trend, and reached Rs 73,900 per kilogram.

Gold rate today in India: Retail gold price on February 28

Gold Rate Today In Delhi

In Delhi, the rate of 22-carat gold is Rs 57,740 for 10 grams and Rs 62,990 for the 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

Gold Rate Today In Mumbai 22 Carat & 24 Carat

In Mumbai, the rate of 22-carat gold is Rs 57,590 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold will cost Rs 62,830 for 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 57,640, and for 24-carat gold, the rate for 10 grams is Rs 62,880.

Gold Rate Today In Chennai

In Chennai, the rate for 10 grams of 22 carat gold is 58,100 and for 24-carat gold, the rate of 10 grams is 63,380

(Source News 18)

