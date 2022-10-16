Gold Rate Today: The overall price of Gold in India has not changed since yesterday and still stands at Rs 50,290 per 10 grams on MCX. However, the gold rate today has seen a major drop in a few cities. For example, in Delhi, the price of Standard Gold is Rs 47,400 per 10 grams, which is a fall of Rs 450 from yesterday. The price of Pure Gold, similarly, has seen a drop of Rs 470 from yesterday, standing at Rs 49,770 per 10 grams. Kolkata too, has witnessed similar drops in prices of Gold. The price of 22-carat-gold is Rs 47,750 per 10 grams. Whereas price of Pure Gold is Rs 50,140 per 10 grams. Both seeing a drop of Rs 450 and Rs 470 respectively from yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rate Today Takes A Nosedive! Check Price Of Yellow Metal In Your City On September 24 Here

CHECK THE PRICE OF GOLD IN YOUR CITY HERE:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs.46,900 ₹49,250 Mumbai ₹47,180 ₹49,540 Delhi ₹47,400 ₹49,770 Kolkata ₹47,750 ₹49,770 Bangalore ₹47,450 ₹49,820 Hyderabad ₹46,900 ₹49,250 Bhopal ₹47,180 ₹49,500 Pune ₹47,180 ₹49,500 Vadodara ₹47,460 ₹49,830 Ahmedabad ₹47,460 ₹49,830 Lucknow ₹47,400 ₹49,770 Aurangabad ₹47,180 ₹47,500 Amravati ₹47,180 ₹49,500 Chandigarh ₹47,400 ₹49,770 Nashik ₹47,180 ₹49,500

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.