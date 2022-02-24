New Delhi: As the Russia Ukraine crisis intensified with Russia ordering their troops to enter Ukraine, Gold prices surged on Thursday. According to the official website of MCX, Gold was trading at 51625, almost 3 per cent or Rs 1,246 above the previous close. According to the data on the goodreturns website, the local gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 46,850 and for 24-carat was Rs 51,110.Also Read - India Activating Alternate Evacuation Routes For Citizens After Ukraine Closes Airspace: Reports

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 46,850 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on a higher side at Rs 48,270. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 46,850, the same as the gold price in the national capital. Also Read - Scenes of Panic in Kyiv as Desperate Residents Flee City, Clog Highways | Watch

According to the latest reports, the price of Brent crude oil has crossed $102 per barrel amidst the rising tensions. Russia is the second-largest supplier of oil. Also, global markets saw a major sell-off on Thursday. The prices of other metals have also surged. According to a report by Bloomberg, Aluminum prices have touched their highest levels since 2008. Also Read - BREAKING: Russia Captures Two Towns in Luhansk Region of Eastern Ukraine, Say Reports

Gold Rate Today On February 24, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold and 24-carat gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.