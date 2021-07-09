New Delhi: Gold price today went up by Rs 10 per 10 gram. The marginal increase in gold rate takes the 22-carat gold price towards Rs 47,000-mark per 10 gram. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold price

is also up at Rs 47,990 per 10 gram.

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,990 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,650 per 24 gram. Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,850 per per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 47,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,900 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Bangalore is Rs 44,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,720 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,720 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,720 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,999 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,990 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Uttar Pardesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,850 per 24-carat.

In the international market, Gold price was up. The rapid spread of Covid-19 delta variant and a drop in the US Treasury yields have led to uptick in demand for the Gold which is considered

as the safe have.

Spot gold is up by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,805.39 per ounce. US gold futures have gained 0.4 per cent to USD 1,806.50.