New Delhi: Gold price today is up marginally by Rs 10 per 10 gram. Gold rate per 100 gram has gone up Rs 100. Meanwhile, in the international market, gold price slipped. Spot gold was down by 0.2 per cent at USD 1,806.56 per ounce and gold futures were down by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,808.10.

Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 47,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,670 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,820 per 10 ram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,720 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,710 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,210 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 45,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,380 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 45,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,380 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 45,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,380 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,560 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,850 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 47,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,720 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 47,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,310 per 10 gram of 24-cara

Gold rates in state and cities differ due to different taxes levied on the precious metal. Gold prices mentioned in the copy may not match with the rates of jewellery shops.