New Delhi: Gold Price today dropped by Rs 100 per 100 gram. Gold rate per 10 gram has been decreased by Rs 10. After this fall, 10 gram of 22-carat gold price is below Rs 47,200-mark, according to data provided by goodreturns website.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Revised; Check New Rate List City-Wise

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 47,190 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,190 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,540 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 47,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat. In Kolkata, gold rate is Rs 47,020 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,460 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Pune, Gold price is Rs 47,190 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,190 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 47,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,490 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 47,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,700 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Patna is Rs 47,190 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,910 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 47,190 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,190 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rates across India vary from state to state as a number of taxes are levied on the metal. Gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with the price list at jewellery shops. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Gold Rate Changes; Revised Price In Your City