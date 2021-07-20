New Delhi: Gold Price today dropped by a whopping Rs 1,500 per 100 gram. The decrease in gold rate per 10 gram is Rs 150. After this dip, Gold price per 10 gram is just over 47,000-mark. Meanwhile, in the international market, gold price is up. Spot gold increased by 0.3 per cent at USD 1,817.27 per ounce and US gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to USD 1,816.70.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Drops Big, Check City-Wise Price List

Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,040 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,040 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 47,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,440 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,460 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,560 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 47,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,330 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 45,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,909 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 45,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,090 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 45,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,090 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

In Pune, gold rate is Rs 47,040 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,040 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 47,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,440 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Maharashtra’s Nagpur is Rs 47,040 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,040 per 24-carat.

Gold prices across India vary from state to state and city to city due to separate taxes levied on gold.

Gold rates mentioned in the copy may not match with the gold price at the jewellery shops.