New Delhi: Gold Price today dropped by a whopping Rs 1,500 per 100 gram. The decrease in gold rate per 10 gram is Rs 150. After this dip, Gold price per 10 gram is just over 47,000-mark. Meanwhile, in the international market, gold price is up. Spot gold increased by 0.3 per cent at USD 1,817.27 per ounce and US gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to USD 1,816.70.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Drops Big, Check City-Wise Price List