New Delhi: On a day when cryptocurrency price tumbled, Gold rate was down by Rs 1,200 per 100 gram in India, according to good returns website. Today's fall in Gold price came as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold was trading low by 0.11 per cent per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,165 lots, as per a PTI report.

Analysts cited the trimming of positions by participants as a reason for fall in gold price. Gold prices traded weak following after American currency US Dollar had made gains, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, in the international market, Gold prices remained stable. While, spot gold was up by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,796.03 per ounce, the US gold futures were steady at USD 1,799.40. The American dollar has touched a one-week peak, according to Reuters.

Gold Rate Today

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Delhi, gold price is Rs 46,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,740 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kolkata, gold rate is Rs 46,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kerala, gold price is Rs 44,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Ahmedabad, gold price is Rs 45,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,610 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Readers please note that gold price mentioned in the copy do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST). Hence, the gold rate at the jewellery shops may differ.