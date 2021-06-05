New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price Today fell by whopping Rs 2,700 per 100 gram. In a relief for buyers 10 gram of gold rate dropped Rs 270. The downward trend in Gold Rate is witnessed first time in June as gold price was going up on a daily basis. While Gold price for 10 gram of 22-carat has now dropped to around Rs 47,900-mark, gold rate for 10 gram of 24-carat has fallen to Rs 48,900-mark. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 4 June 2021: Good News For Buyers as Prices Remain Steady, Check Latest Rates in Your City

Gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 46,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price in the national capital is Rs 50,900. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat. The 24-carat gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 48,960 per 10 gram. Gold price in Bangalore Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate in Karnataka capital Rs 49,640 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 3 June 2021: Massive Change in Gold Price, Check Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore

Gold rate today in Pune is Rs 47,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price today in Pune is Rs 48,960 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 47,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,960 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Price Today, June 2 2021: Revised 22, 24-carat Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Other Cities

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price in India

City 22-carat gold price today 24-carat gold price today Chennai Rs 45,850 Rs 50,000 Bangalore Rs 45,500 Rs 49,640 Pune Rs 47,960 Rs 48,960 Vadodara Rs 48,000 Rs 50,000 Jaipur Rs 46,700 Rs 50,900 Kerala Rs 45,500 Rs 49,640 Patna Rs 47,960 Rs 48,960 Nagpur Rs 47,960 Rs 48,960 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,500 Rs 49,640 Ahmedabad Rs 48,000 Rs 50,000

Gold rate in different states and cities vary due to different taxes, GST levied by respective state governments. Gold rates mentioned in the story may not match with gold price at jewellery shops.