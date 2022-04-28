Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: Gold rates today slid below Rs 53,000 per 10 grams in a number of Indian cities. For 24-carat gold, the prices per 10 grams were Rs 52,860. The gold rates have have remained largely stagnant for days now. According to data on goodreturns’ website, the gold rate today in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 48,450.Also Read - Gold Rates In Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore Slashed: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, the gold rate was below Rs 53,000 per 10 grams. In the state of Kerala too, the gold rates relaxed a bit. However, in Chennai, the rate remained above tha Rs 53,000-mark. Also Read - Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 26, 2022, Here | Gold Rate Today

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 28, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Over Rs 53,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 25, 2022, Here

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,620 ₹53,040 Mumbai ₹48,450 ₹52,860 Delhi ₹48,450 ₹52,860 Kolkata ₹48,450 ₹52,860 Bangalore ₹48,450 ₹52,860 Hyderabad ₹48,450 ₹52,860 Kerala ₹48,450 ₹52,860 Pune ₹48,500 ₹52,910 Vadodara ₹48,500 ₹52,910 Ahmedabad ₹48,530 ₹52,940 Jaipur ₹48,600 ₹53,010 Lucknow ₹48,600 ₹53,010 Coimbatore ₹48,620 ₹53,040 Madurai ₹48,620 ₹53,040 Vijayawada ₹48,450 ₹52,860 Patna ₹48,500 ₹52,910 Nagpur ₹48,500 ₹52,910 Chandigarh ₹48,600 ₹53,010 Surat ₹48,530 ₹52,940 Bhubaneswar ₹48,450 ₹52,860 Mangalore ₹48,450 ₹52,860 Visakhapatnam ₹48,450 ₹52,860 Nashik ₹48,500 ₹52,910 Mysore ₹48,450 ₹52,860

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.