Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: Gold rates today slid below Rs 53,000 per 10 grams in a number of Indian cities. For 24-carat gold, the prices per 10 grams were Rs 52,860. The gold rates have have remained largely stagnant for days now. According to data on goodreturns' website, the gold rate today in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 48,450.

In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, the gold rate was below Rs 53,000 per 10 grams. In the state of Kerala too, the gold rates relaxed a bit. However, in Chennai, the rate remained above tha Rs 53,000-mark.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 28, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai48,62053,040
Mumbai48,45052,860
Delhi48,45052,860
Kolkata48,45052,860
Bangalore48,45052,860
Hyderabad48,45052,860
Kerala48,45052,860
Pune48,50052,910
Vadodara48,50052,910
Ahmedabad48,53052,940
Jaipur48,60053,010
Lucknow48,60053,010
Coimbatore48,62053,040
Madurai48,62053,040
Vijayawada48,45052,860
Patna48,50052,910
Nagpur48,50052,910
Chandigarh48,60053,010
Surat48,53052,940
Bhubaneswar48,45052,860
Mangalore48,45052,860
Visakhapatnam48,45052,860
Nashik48,50052,910
Mysore48,45052,860

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.