Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Sunday, fell by a whopping Rs 35,000 per kg of 22-carat. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate today was Rs 47,750 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rates were Rs 52,100. In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,750. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 52,100. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,750.

Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise. The gold rate in India has been rising for the past 3 days in India.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 5, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Mumbai ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Delhi ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Kolkata ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Bangalore ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Hyderabad ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Kerala ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Pune ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Vadodara ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Ahmedabad ₹47,780 ₹52,130 Jaipur ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Lucknow ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Coimbatore ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Madurai ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Vijayawada ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Patna ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Nagpur ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Chandigarh ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Surat ₹47,780 ₹52,130 Bhubaneswar ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Mangalore ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Visakhapatnam ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Nashik ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Mysore ₹47,750 ₹52,100

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.