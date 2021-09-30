New Delhi: Gold price today went up marginally by Rs 60 per 10 gram. Even after the slight increase, gold rate is hovering at Rs 45,100-mark per 10 gram of 22-carat. The low-level of gold price brings cheers to common buyers during the festive season.Also Read - Gold at Just ₹100: Where To Buy; Details Here

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices were trading lower by 0.39 per cent, to Rs 45,777 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,794 lots in futures trade, according to MCXIndia website.

Analysts said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand, as per a PTI report.

In the international market, gold prices were still at around seven-week low amid a stronger American dollar. Spot gold was increased by 0.2 per cent at USD1,729.83 per ounce and the US gold futures were up by 0.4 per cent at USD1,729.20, as per Reuters report.

Gold Rate Today