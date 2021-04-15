Gold price today again rose as gold rate is yet to bring cheer to buyers in the month of April. The gold price on April 15 went up by Rs 90 per 10 gram, and Rs 100 per 100 gram. So far, gold price has not gone down in April as buyers are eagerly awaiting gold rate to come down as the season of wedding is around the corner. Also Read - Ghaziabad: Containment Zones Go up From 233 to 321 Within a Day Amid Spike in Coronavirus Cases | Check Full List Here

Gold Price Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, Other Cities in India (10 gram)

Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 44,850 for 22-carat and Rs 45,850 for 24-carat. In Delhi, the gold price is Rs 45,950 for 22-carat, and Rs 50,120 for 24-carat. Gold price today in Pune is Rs 44,850 for 22-carat and Rs 45,850 for 24-carat. In Nagpur, today's gold price is Rs 44,850 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,850 for 24-carat.

In Bengaluru, gold price is Rs 43,800 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,780 for 24-carat. In Chennai, gold price is Rs 43,740 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,690 for 24-carat.

In Hyderabad, the gold price is Rs 43,800 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,780 for 24-carat. In Kolkata, gold price today is Rs 46,380 fort 22-carat and Rs 49,080 for 24-carat.

Gold Price Today in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 43,740 Rs 47,690 Bhubaneswar Rs 43,800 Rs 47,780 Patna Rs 44,850 Rs 45,850 Kerala Rs 43,800 Rs 47,780 Visakhapatnam Rs 43,800 Rs 47,780 Ahmedabad Rs 45,900 Rs 47,850 Chandigarh Rs 45,950 Rs 40,120 Jaipur Rs 45,950 Rs 50,120

Gold buyers please note that Gold price rates today for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may differ