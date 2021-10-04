New Delhi: Gold price today remained at low-level in India even after a marginal hike of Rs 10 per 10 gram in its rate, as per data on good returns website. Meanwhile, gold prices on Monday rose to Rs 46,543 per 10 grams in the futures trade, according to details provided by MCXIndia.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 03 October 2021: Yellow Metal Inches Closer to Rs 46,000/10 gm | Check Revised Rates

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures were trading higher by 0.08 per cent per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,652 lots. Analysts said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand, according to PTI report.

In the international market, gold prices have touched around two-week high level as the American Dollar has depreciated. Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent to USD 1,764.60 per ounce, its highest since September 23. The US gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to USD 1,764.90, as per Reuters report.

Gold Price Today