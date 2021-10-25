New Delhi: Gold price today remained stable even after going up marginally for Rs 10 per 10 gram, according to data on Good Returns website. In the futures trade, Gold rates on Monday rose to Rs 47,940 per 10 grams as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand, as per details on MCX India.Also Read - Gold Rate Drops by ₹200; Check Gold Price in Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading higher by 0.30 per cent, to Rs 47,940 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,652 lots. Analysts said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, as per a PTI report. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops by ₹5,900 Ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras; Check Gold Price in Your City

In the international market, gold prices remained steady. Spot gold remained firm at USD 1,792.95 per ounce, the US gold futures were at USD 1,793.70, according to a Reuters report. Also Read - You Can Buy Digital Gold at Re 1 During Diwali, Dhanteras: 5 Things to Know Before Purchase

Gold Price Today

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,670 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,920 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,180 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,020 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Bengaluru, gold rate is Rs 44,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,070 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 45,720 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 46,070 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,670 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Readers please note that gold rates mentioned in the copy may not match with gold prices at jewellery shops.