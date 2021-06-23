New Delhi: Gold rate today dropped again! Gold price fell by Rs 100 per 100 gram and Rs 10 per 10 gram. Gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat has dropped at around Rs 46,110. Gold price per 10 gram of 24-carat has dropped to Rs 47,110, according to data provided by good returns. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, June 22, 2021: Gold Price Remains Low; Check City-Wise Gold Rates

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today in India

City22-carat gold price today24-carat gold price today
ChennaiRs 44,410Rs 48,450
BangaloreRs 44,110Rs 48,120
PuneRs 46,110Rs 47,110
VadodaraRs 46,610Rs 48,610
JaipurRs 46,260Rs 50,350
KeralaRs 44,110Rs 48,120
PatnaRs 46,110Rs 47,110
NagpurRs 46,110Rs 47,110
BhubaneswarRs 44,110Rs 48,120
AhmedabadRs 46,610Rs 48,610