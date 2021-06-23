New Delhi: Gold rate today dropped again! Gold price fell by Rs 100 per 100 gram and Rs 10 per 10 gram. Gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat has dropped at around Rs 46,110. Gold price per 10 gram of 24-carat has dropped to Rs 47,110, according to data provided by good returns. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, June 22, 2021: Gold Price Remains Low; Check City-Wise Gold Rates

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,450 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and is Rs 47,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,350 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 46,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,980 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Bangalore is Rs 44,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,120 per 24-carat. Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,120 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 44,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,120 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 46,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,350 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today in India