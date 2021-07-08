New Delhi: Gold price today increased marginally by Rs 10 per 10 gram. Gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat remains below Rs 47,000 and 10 gram of 24-carat is at Rs 47,900-mark. Gold price has been going up in July.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: 22-Carat Gold Price Remains Below Rs 47K Mark; Check City Wise List

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,140 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,240 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,980 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,980 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,860 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,210 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,910 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 44,660 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,720 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,660 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,720 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,660 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,720 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 46,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,860 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Patna is Rs 46,980 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,980 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price varies state to state and city to city due to different set of taxes. Meanwhile, gold price mentioned in the copy may not match the gold rate charged at jewellery shops.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices dropped. Spot gold slipped to USD 1,797.46 per ounce. US gold futures at USD 1,798.80.