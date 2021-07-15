New Delhi: Gold price today is up marginally by Rs 10 per 10 gram. For every 100 gram, gold rate is up by Rs 100 per 100 gram. Gold price per 10 gram of 22-carat is Rs 47,090 and 10 gram of 24-carat is Rs 48,090, according to rates provided by good returns website.Also Read - Gold Price Today: Gold Rate Changes; Revised Price In Your City

Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 47,090 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,090 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,320 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,440 per 10 gram fof 24-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,060 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,260 per 24-carat. Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 47,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Benglauru is Rs 44,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Pune, gold rate is Rs 47,090 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,090 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Lucknow, gold price is Rs 47,060 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,260 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Patna, gold rate is Rs 47,090 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,090 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in India varies due to different taxes levied on the precious metal. City-wise Gold prices mentioned in the copy may not match with the rate list at jewellery shops. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check City-Wise Gold Prices