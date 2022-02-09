New Delhi: Gold rates today rose by Rs 2,000 per kilogram for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the gold prices rose by Rs 2,800. In India, the rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold on February 9 is Rs 45,400. For 24-carat, this rate is Rs 49,530 per 10 grams.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Rises By Rs 1,000 On February 8. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

In Delhi, the gold price is Rs 45,400 for 10 grams of 22-crt gold. Whereas, in Chennai, this rate is Rs 45,590. The gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 45,400, the same as that in Delhi.

Gold prices have been rising on the back of the central banks taking a hawkish stance on the monetary policy due to rising inflation. Us Federal Reserve has already made its intentions clear regarding this. RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will release its policy rates on February 10, 2022.

Gold Rate Today On February 9, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.