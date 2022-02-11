New Delhi: In the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintaining the accommodative stance, Gold rates today rose Rs 2,500 per kg for 22-carat gold. The gold rate today for 24-carat gold, however, rose by Rs 2,800 per kg. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 45,800 and for 24-carat was Rs 49,970, according to data on goodreturns’ website.Also Read - When Will RBI Launch Digital Rupee And How Will it be Different From Normal Currency? Shaktikanta Das Answers FAQs

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 45,800 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on a lesser side at Rs 46,010. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 45,800, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

On Thursday, RBI announced its Monetary Policy, keeping the stance on the GDP growth as 'accommodative'. The Repo rate and the Reverse Repo Rate was kept unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent respectively. The RBI forecasted the GDP growth rate for the year 2022-23 as 7.8 per cent. According to the latest announcement, India is set to grow at the fastest pace among the major economies in the current year at 9.2 per cent.

However, the rising geopolitical rivalries, between Russia and Ukraine and Yemen and UAE, along with the high crude oil prices continue to keep the gold prices tight and dear.

Gold Rate Today On February 11, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.