New Delhi: Gold price today remained low. Gold rate for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained below Rs 46,300 and gold price for 10-gram of 22-carat remained below Rs 47,300. Gold price has been going downward for last few days bringing cheers to buyers amid Covid-19 pandemic.

In international market, Gold prices remained firm after posting a 6 per cent drop last week. While, spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at USD 1,772.34 per ounce, the US gold futures gained 0.2 per cent higher to USD 1,772 per ounce.

In Chennai, gold price in Chennai was Rs 44,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate in Chennai was Rs 48,380 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,220 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold rate in Delhi is Rs 50,300 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 46,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,980 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Bangalore is Rs 43,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold rate is Rs 47,890 per 10 gram 24-carat. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 43,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold rate is Rs 47,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 47,220 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,220 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today in India