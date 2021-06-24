New Delhi: Gold Rate today increased slightly. Gold price is up by Rs 10 per 10 gram after consecutive days of fall in gold rate. Since the hike in gold rate is marginal, the gold price per 10 gram of 22-carat is Rs 46,160. Gold rate per 10 gram of 24-carat is Rs 47,160. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, June 23, 2021: Gold Price Drops Further; Check Details

Meanwhile, it must be noted that gold price varies from state to state and city to city across India due to taxes levied by the respective state governments. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, June 22, 2021: Gold Price Remains Low; Check City-Wise Gold Rates

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,460 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,610 per 24-carat. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,160 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 47,160 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Rate Today Drops Big! Check Gold Prices In Your City Before Buying

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,250 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,660 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,210 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,110 per 24-carat. Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,160 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,160 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,160 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,160 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 46,250 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

