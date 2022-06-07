Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Tuesday, rose by Rs 1,000 per kg of 22-carat. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate today was Rs 47,860 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rates were Rs 52,210. In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,860. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 52,210. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,860.Also Read - Gold Price Falls By Rs 35,000! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 5 Here | Gold Rate Today

Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise. The gold rate in India has been rising for the past 3 days in India.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 7, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,910 ₹52,260 Mumbai ₹47,860 ₹52,210 Delhi ₹47,860 ₹52,210 Kolkata ₹47,860 ₹52,210 Bangalore ₹47,860 ₹52,210 Hyderabad ₹47,860 ₹52,210 Kerala ₹47,860 ₹52,210 Pune ₹47,930 ₹52,240 Vadodara ₹47,930 ₹52,240 Ahmedabad ₹47,890 ₹52,240 Jaipur ₹48,010 ₹52,360 Lucknow ₹48,010 ₹52,360 Coimbatore ₹47,910 ₹52,260 Madurai ₹47,910 ₹52,260 Vijayawada ₹47,860 ₹52,210 Patna ₹47,930 ₹52,240 Nagpur ₹47,930 ₹52,240 Chandigarh ₹48,010 ₹52,360 Surat ₹47,890 ₹52,240 Bhubaneswar ₹47,860 ₹52,210 Mangalore ₹47,860 ₹52,210 Visakhapatnam ₹47,860 ₹52,210 Nashik ₹47,930 ₹52,240 Mysore ₹47,860 ₹52,210

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.