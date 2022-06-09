Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Thursday, rose by Rs 10,000 per kg of 22-carat. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate today was Rs 47,700 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rates were Rs 52,040. In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,700. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 52,040. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,700.Also Read - Gold Price Up Again! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 7 Here | Gold Rate Today

Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise. The gold rate in India has been rising for the past 3 days in India.

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,760 ₹52,100 Mumbai ₹47,700 ₹52,040 Delhi ₹47,700 ₹52,040 Kolkata ₹47,700 ₹52,040 Bangalore ₹47,700 ₹52,040 Hyderabad ₹47,700 ₹52,040 Kerala ₹47,700 ₹52,040 Pune ₹47,780 ₹52,090 Vadodara ₹47,780 ₹52,090 Ahmedabad ₹47,750 ₹52,090 Jaipur ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Lucknow ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Coimbatore ₹47,760 ₹52,100 Madurai ₹47,760 ₹52,100 Vijayawada ₹47,700 ₹52,040 Patna ₹47,780 ₹52,090 Nagpur ₹47,780 ₹52,090 Chandigarh ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Surat ₹47,750 ₹52,090 Bhubaneswar ₹47,700 ₹52,040 Mangalore ₹47,700 ₹52,040 Visakhapatnam ₹47,700 ₹52,040 Nashik ₹47,780 ₹52,090 Mysore ₹47,700 ₹52,040

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.