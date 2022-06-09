Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Thursday, rose by Rs 10,000 per kg of 22-carat. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate today was Rs 47,700 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rates were Rs 52,040. In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,700. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 52,040. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,700.Also Read - Gold Price Up Again! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 7 Here | Gold Rate Today

Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise. The gold rate in India has been rising for the past 3 days in India. Also Read - Gold Price Falls By Rs 35,000! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 5 Here | Gold Rate Today

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 9, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Gold Prices Up By Whopping Rs 50,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 4 Here | Gold Rate Today

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai47,76052,100
Mumbai47,70052,040
Delhi47,70052,040
Kolkata47,70052,040
Bangalore47,70052,040
Hyderabad47,70052,040
Kerala47,70052,040
Pune47,78052,090
Vadodara47,78052,090
Ahmedabad47,75052,090
Jaipur47,85052,190
Lucknow47,85052,190
Coimbatore47,76052,100
Madurai47,76052,100
Vijayawada47,70052,040
Patna47,78052,090
Nagpur47,78052,090
Chandigarh47,85052,190
Surat47,75052,090
Bhubaneswar47,70052,040
Mangalore47,70052,040
Visakhapatnam47,70052,040
Nashik47,78052,090
Mysore47,70052,040

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.