Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Thursday, rose by Rs 25,000 per kg of 22-carat. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate today was Rs 47,950 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rates were Rs 52,310. In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,950. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 52,310. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,950.
Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise. The gold rate in India has been rising for the past 3 days in India.
Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 10, 2022, Here
The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.
|City
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Chennai
|₹48,060
|₹52,430
|Mumbai
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Delhi
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Kolkata
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Bangalore
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Hyderabad
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Kerala
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Pune
|₹47,800
|₹52,360
|Vadodara
|₹47,800
|₹52,360
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,980
|₹52,350
|Jaipur
|₹47,100
|₹52,450
|Lucknow
|₹47,100
|₹52,450
|Coimbatore
|₹47,060
|₹52,430
|Madurai
|₹47,060
|₹52,430
|Vijayawada
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Patna
|₹47,800
|₹52,360
|Nagpur
|₹47,800
|₹52,360
|Chandigarh
|₹48,100
|₹52,450
|Surat
|₹47,980
|₹52,350
|Bhubaneswar
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Mangalore
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Visakhapatnam
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Nashik
|₹47,800
|₹52,360
|Mysore
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.