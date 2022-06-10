Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Thursday, rose by Rs 25,000 per kg of 22-carat. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate today was Rs 47,950 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rates were Rs 52,310. In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,950. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 52,310. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,950.Also Read - Gold Price Up By Rs 10,000! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 9 Here | Gold Rate Today

Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise. The gold rate in India has been rising for the past 3 days in India.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 10, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,060 ₹52,430 Mumbai ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Delhi ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Kolkata ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Bangalore ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Hyderabad ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Kerala ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Pune ₹47,800 ₹52,360 Vadodara ₹47,800 ₹52,360 Ahmedabad ₹47,980 ₹52,350 Jaipur ₹47,100 ₹52,450 Lucknow ₹47,100 ₹52,450 Coimbatore ₹47,060 ₹52,430 Madurai ₹47,060 ₹52,430 Vijayawada ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Patna ₹47,800 ₹52,360 Nagpur ₹47,800 ₹52,360 Chandigarh ₹48,100 ₹52,450 Surat ₹47,980 ₹52,350 Bhubaneswar ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Mangalore ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Visakhapatnam ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Nashik ₹47,800 ₹52,360 Mysore ₹47,950 ₹52,310

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.