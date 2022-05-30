Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Monday, stayed above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold. It costs Rs 52,090 per 10 grams in India. For 22-carat gold, the gold rate today was Rs 47,750 per 10 grams. In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,750. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 52,090. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,750.Also Read - Gold Prices Up Rs 15,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 26 Here | Gold Rate Today

Market analyst Matt Simpson was quoted in a Reuters report as saying, "A large part of gold's underperformance has been due to investors moving to cash as equity markets fell, whilst lockdowns in China also dented demand. Typically, June is a bearish month for gold but that seasonal pattern appears to have been shifted forward by one month"

Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 30, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Mumbai ₹47,750 ₹52,090 Delhi ₹47,750 ₹52,090 Kolkata ₹47,750 ₹52,090 Bangalore ₹47,750 ₹52,090 Hyderabad ₹47,750 ₹52,090 Kerala ₹47,750 ₹52,090 Pune ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Vadodara ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Ahmedabad ₹47,780 ₹52,120 Jaipur ₹47,900 ₹52,240 Lucknow ₹47,900 ₹52,240 Coimbatore ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Madurai ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Vijayawada ₹47,750 ₹52,090 Patna ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Nagpur ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Chandigarh ₹47,900 ₹52,240 Surat ₹47,780 ₹52,120 Bhubaneswar ₹47,750 ₹52,090 Mangalore ₹47,750 ₹52,090 Visakhapatnam ₹47,750 ₹52,090 Nashik ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Mysore ₹47,750 ₹52,090

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.