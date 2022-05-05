Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold rates in India have been on a downward trajectory for some days now. On Thursday too, the trend continued with the gold rate falling Rs 20,000 per kg for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the fall was even steeper at Rs 23,000 per kg. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,000 and for 24-carat gold is Rs 51,280.Also Read - Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On Akshaya Tritiya | Gold Rate Today

In Delhi, the gold rate is Rs 47,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold. The rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 51,280. In Chennai, the rates were a bit higher at Rs 48,100 for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat, the prices were Rs 52,320. Also Read - Gold Prices Fall Over Rs 10,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 2, 2022 Here | Gold Rate Today

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 5, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Gold Prices Rise Nearly Rs 6,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 29, 2022 Here | Gold Rate Today

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,100 ₹52,320 Mumbai ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Delhi ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Kolkata ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Bangalore ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Hyderabad ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Kerala ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Pune ₹47,100 ₹51,380 Vadodara ₹47,100 ₹51,380 Ahmedabad ₹47,060 ₹51,340 Jaipur ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Lucknow ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Coimbatore ₹48,100 ₹52,320 Madurai ₹48,100 ₹52,320 Vijayawada ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Patna ₹47,100 ₹51,380 Nagpur ₹47,100 ₹51,380 Chandigarh ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Surat ₹47,060 ₹51,340 Bhubaneswar ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Mangalore ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Visakhapatnam ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Nashik ₹47,100 ₹51,380 Mysore ₹47,000 ₹51,280

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.