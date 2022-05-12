Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold rates in India fell by Rs 1,000 per kg for 22-carat and 24-carat gold on Thursday. The gold price in India has fallen below Rs 51,000-mark in most cities. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 46,740 per 10 gram. For 24-carat gold, the rates are Rs 50,990.Also Read - Gold Prices Rise After Falling For Days! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 6, 2022 Here | Gold Rate Today

In Delhi, the gold rate was Rs 46,740. Whereas in Chennai, the gold rate is Rs 47,860 for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rate in Chennai is Rs 52,210.

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,860 ₹52,210 Mumbai ₹46,740 ₹50,990 Delhi ₹46,740 ₹50,990 Kolkata ₹46,740 ₹50,990 Bangalore ₹46,740 ₹50,990 Hyderabad ₹46,740 ₹50,990 Kerala ₹46,740 ₹50,990 Pune ₹46,790 ₹51,070 Vadodara ₹46,790 ₹51,070 Ahmedabad ₹46,790 ₹51,040 Jaipur ₹46,890 ₹51,140 Lucknow ₹46,890 ₹51,140 Coimbatore ₹47,860 ₹52,210 Madurai ₹47,860 ₹52,210 Vijayawada ₹46,740 ₹50,990 Patna ₹46,790 ₹51,070 Nagpur ₹46,790 ₹51,070 Chandigarh ₹46,890 ₹51,140 Surat ₹46,790 ₹51,040 Bhubaneswar ₹47,740 ₹50,990 Mangalore ₹46,740 ₹50,990 Visakhapatnam ₹46,740 ₹50,990 Nashik ₹46,790 ₹51,070 Mysore ₹46,740 ₹50,990

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.