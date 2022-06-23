Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Thursday, fell by Rs 20,000 per kg of 22-carat. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate today was Rs 47,450 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rates were Rs 51,760.Also Read - Gold Prices Rise By Rs 10,000, Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 21 Here | Gold Rate Today

In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,500. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 51,800. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,450. Also Read - Gold Prices Ease After Fed Rate Hike, Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 16 Here | Gold Rate Today

The gold rates have been rising due to rise in demand due to high volatility in the markets and high inflation. Gold, which is considered as a safe investment, is used as a hedge against inflation. Also Read - Gold Prices Up! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 13 Here | Gold Rate Today

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,550 ₹51,860 Mumbai ₹47,450 ₹51,760 Delhi ₹47,500 ₹51,800 Kolkata ₹47,500 ₹51,800 Bangalore ₹47,500 ₹51,800 Hyderabad ₹47,450 ₹5!,760 Kerala ₹47,450 ₹51,760 Pune ₹47,480 ₹51,790 Vadodara ₹47,480 ₹51,790 Ahmedabad ₹47,500 ₹51,800 Jaipur ₹47,600 ₹51,910 Lucknow ₹47,600 ₹51,910 Coimbatore ₹47,550 ₹51,860 Madurai ₹47,550 ₹51,860 Vijayawada ₹47,450 ₹51,760 Patna ₹47,480 ₹51,790 Nagpur ₹47,480 ₹51,790 Chandigarh ₹47,600 ₹51,910 Surat ₹47,500 ₹51,800 Bhubaneswar ₹47,500 ₹51,800 Mangalore ₹47,500 ₹51,800 Visakhapatnam ₹47,450 ₹51,760 Nashik ₹47,480 ₹51,790 Mysore ₹47,500 ₹51,800

