Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Thursday, fell by Rs 20,000 per kg of 22-carat. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate today was Rs 47,450 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rates were Rs 51,760.

In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,500. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 51,800. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,450.

The gold rates have been rising due to rise in demand due to high volatility in the markets and high inflation. Gold, which is considered as a safe investment, is used as a hedge against inflation.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 23, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai47,55051,860
Mumbai47,45051,760
Delhi47,50051,800
Kolkata47,50051,800
Bangalore47,50051,800
Hyderabad47,4505!,760
Kerala47,45051,760
Pune47,48051,790
Vadodara47,48051,790
Ahmedabad47,50051,800
Jaipur47,60051,910
Lucknow47,60051,910
Coimbatore47,55051,860
Madurai47,55051,860
Vijayawada47,45051,760
Patna47,48051,790
Nagpur47,48051,790
Chandigarh47,60051,910
Surat47,50051,800
Bhubaneswar47,50051,800
Mangalore47,50051,800
Visakhapatnam47,45051,760
Nashik47,48051,790
Mysore47,50051,800

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.