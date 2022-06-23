Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Thursday, fell by Rs 20,000 per kg of 22-carat. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate today was Rs 47,450 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rates were Rs 51,760.Also Read - Gold Prices Rise By Rs 10,000, Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 21 Here | Gold Rate Today
In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,500. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 51,800. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,450.
The gold rates have been rising due to rise in demand due to high volatility in the markets and high inflation. Gold, which is considered as a safe investment, is used as a hedge against inflation.
The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.
|City
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Chennai
|₹47,550
|₹51,860
|Mumbai
|₹47,450
|₹51,760
|Delhi
|₹47,500
|₹51,800
|Kolkata
|₹47,500
|₹51,800
|Bangalore
|₹47,500
|₹51,800
|Hyderabad
|₹47,450
|₹5!,760
|Kerala
|₹47,450
|₹51,760
|Pune
|₹47,480
|₹51,790
|Vadodara
|₹47,480
|₹51,790
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,500
|₹51,800
|Jaipur
|₹47,600
|₹51,910
|Lucknow
|₹47,600
|₹51,910
|Coimbatore
|₹47,550
|₹51,860
|Madurai
|₹47,550
|₹51,860
|Vijayawada
|₹47,450
|₹51,760
|Patna
|₹47,480
|₹51,790
|Nagpur
|₹47,480
|₹51,790
|Chandigarh
|₹47,600
|₹51,910
|Surat
|₹47,500
|₹51,800
|Bhubaneswar
|₹47,500
|₹51,800
|Mangalore
|₹47,500
|₹51,800
|Visakhapatnam
|₹47,450
|₹51,760
|Nashik
|₹47,480
|₹51,790
|Mysore
|₹47,500
|₹51,800
Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.