New Delhi: Gold rates in India fell by Rs 3,000 per kg today, for 22-carat gold. Gold prices have been highly volatile because of geopolitical tensions. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 46,700 and for 24-carat was Rs 50,950, according to data on goodreturns' website. The gold rates have been falling for the past four days.

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 46,700 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on a higher side at Rs 47,880. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 46,700, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

Russia Ukraine war has now directly impacted India. A medical student from Karnataka was killed allegedly by Russian shelling in Ukraine on March 1, 2022. The news was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two countries at war will hold the second round of talks on March 3, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated that Russia should stop the bombing.

Gold Rate Today On March 2, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.