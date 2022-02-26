New Delhi: Gold rates in India fell by Rs 4,000 per kg on Saturday. The gold prices and oil prices have been facing the brunt of geopolitical pressures. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 46,850 and for 24-carat was Rs 51,110, according to data on goodreturns’ website. The gold rates have been falling for the past four days.Also Read - Taliban Issues Statement On Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Resolve through 'Peaceful' Dialogue

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 47,260 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on a higher side at Rs 48,010. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 46,250, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

Various countries have announced sanctions on Russia owing to its military aggression in Ukraine. According to reports, Russian forces and Ukrainian forces are having a tough battle in Kyiv. In the UNSC meeting today, Russia exercised its veto power against the imposition of sanctions. India, China and UAE abstained from voting in the process. However, the USA and 10 other countries voted in the favour of the sanctions.

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.